COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
- Company Name:
- Great One Trading Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Company Announcement
Affected States: Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut
Great One Trading Inc issues food recall on undeclared egg in the following products.
|Brand
|Product name
|Size
|UPC
|Code
|QQ Fish
|Mushroom Fish Ball
|200 g
|8 886325 910123
|Exp : 01/19/2020
|QQ Fish
|Tofu Style Fried Fish Cake
|200 g
|8 886325 910116
|Exp : 01/19/2020
Great One Trading Inc. is recalling the above because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
"No illnesses have been reported to date."
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing egg was not revealed on the packaging. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a mislabeling error by the manufacturer.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at: Tel: 718- 788-6618 M-F 9am-6pm EST Fax: 718- 788-6619 M-F 9am-6pm EST
Email: Greatoneusa@gmail.com