Hoyer Statement on Women's Equality Day

“This Women’s Equality Day, which marks the ninety-ninth anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, we celebrate the courage of suffragettes and all those who worked to secure women’s right to vote. Nearly a century later, I am proud to serve in the most diverse Congress in history with a record number of women serving in the House. Together, we are working to advance women’s rights and equality.

“From passing the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure equal pay for equal work and legislation to ensure paid family leave to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and fighting for women’s access to health care, the Democratic-led House is working hard to ensure full equality and opportunity. We are also working to combat voter suppression efforts, restore the Voting Rights Act to its full strength, and ensure access to the ballot box for all Americans. On this important anniversary, let us redouble our efforts to advance the women’s equality movement, and I continue to urge Senate Republicans to work with House Democrats to address these priorities and make progress for the people.”