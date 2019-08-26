Glamdeva launches disruptive, on-demand mobile beauty comparison website

Glamdeva logo Glamdeva launch Glamdeva Launch 2

UK-based Glamdeva launches revolutionary online beauty booking platform which allows people to search, compare and instantly book mobile hair & makeup artists.

Over 200 professionals have signed up already” — Glamdeva

LONDON, UK, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiff-based on-demand beauty Glamdeva website has announced the launch of its revolutionary online beauty booking platform . Glamdeva.com allows people to search, compare and instantly book hair & makeup artists in their local area, with access to hundreds of providers within their desired catchment areas.Built by a team of technology gurus, the application is ahead of its time, completely streamlining how the nation will search and book their mobile hair & make-up artists. Catering for both last-minute bookings and taking reservations in advance, Glamdeva is to become the one-stop-shop for all things beauty.Glamdeva.com offers a simple, user-friendly interface for customers to book online mobile treatments via cutting-edge technology, that will locate a range of Glamdeva Pro’s in less than 30 seconds. Focussing on tailored requirements, it can be used to book a last-minute hairstylist or connect with a make-up artist for an upcoming special event.Founder Mrs. Randeva, who relocated from London and now lives in Cardiff and has enjoyed various business successes, having invested and founded several tech-focused firms in Wales over the years.Speaking at the launch, she says:“The whole team is excited to see the application being used. We have been working on the tech for some time now, and have enjoyed a great response from providers all over the country. We have worked closely with industry professionals to tailor Glamdeva as a robust solution for our customers and our Pro’s”.“The idea of an online beauty marketplace came from my experience in searching for hair & make-up artists for events & occasions which led me to explore the industry for an online booking platform. During my research, I found very little which compares prices instantly or gives various options”.There is huge interest and enquiries are flowing in on a daily basis, with 2,000 Instagram followers and over 200 professionals have signed up already. The website is also ranking very well for local searches. For example, using the keywords: ‘makeup artists in Cardiff Bay’ Glamdeva is listed as third on the Google homepage.One freelance makeup artist that has signed-up, says:“I am incredibly excited to be adding my services to Glamdeva. Not having a great budget for marketing, the online platform will make sure people know what I have to offer.“I can now also rely on the software to log all my payments, gather reviews for my business and communicate with customers. It is pretty much all I need!”Centred on convenience and trusted professional quality, customers are able to pay for services through the website and share genuine reviews with the Glamdeva community. Long gone are the days of endlessly searching on Google or social media for a provider, as Glamdeva brings a world of possibilities to your fingertips.Eager to support beauty businesses with a range of sales, marketing, and financial tools, Glamdeva expects to encourage more and more start-ups in the space, as well as supporting existing, reputable brands in entering the 21st century world of beauty.

