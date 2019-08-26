Advisory: Chevron VP Presents Permian Performance Webcast at Barclays Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 – Jeff Gustavson, Vice President, Chevron North America Exploration & Production Mid-Continent Business Unit, will deliver a presentation to the Barclays 2019 CEO Energy – Power Conference Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at 8:25 AM EDT. Gustavson will discuss Chevron’s performance in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

To access the live webcast, visit this link. Presentation materials and transcript will be available on Chevron’s investor relations page following the event for 12 months.

