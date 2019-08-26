Finn Law Group and Michael A. Ziegler Law Office File Suit Over Capital One Data Breach Impacting 100 Million People

"Hackers won't be asking 'what's in your wallet,' because they already know." - J. Andrew Meyer, Finn Law Group

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Capital One and its subsidiaries. Plaintiffs bring this action on behalf of Finn Law Group, Law Office of Michael A. Ziegler, and Florida Consumer Protectors’ clients and an anticipated class of over 100 million affected Capital One customers under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The suit, Wise, et al. v Capital One Financial Corporation, et al., Case no 8:19-cv-01915 was filed on August 5th in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida. The lawsuit seeks an award of damages, costs, attorneys' fees and other relief.

The plaintiffs allege that the financial services giant failed to adequately protect personal information and data including names, addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, social security numbers and bank account numbers that supposedly came from credit card applications which customers and small businesses submitted from 2005 to early 2019.

"Our concern is that the financial services industry attracts some of the worst cyber-criminals and the failure of Capital One to protect their customers and take immediate or even reasonably timely action in identifying the data breach has expanded the future scale and impact of the breach. Capital One could have greatly reduced the harmful consequences to Plaintiffs and the Class members but now this cache of millions of pieces of identifiable information is likely on the dark web and could be used for identity theft and financial crimes. They certainly knew or certainly should have known that there was much more they could have done to protect their customers than they did," said J. Andrew Meyer.

Co-counsel Kaelyn Steinkraus added that “this is a situation where one of the top ten largest banks in the U.S. permitted confidential consumer information, including social security numbers, to sit on the world wide web for over three months as low-hanging fruit for cyber-criminal picking. Each one of the over one hundred million consumers affected now face an uncertain future for the health of their credit reports and their identity."

Plaintiffs are being represented by veteran consumer protection attorneys J. Andrew Meyer, Esq. of the Finn Law Group (www.FinnLawGroup.com) along with Michael A. Zieglar, Esq. and Kaelyn Steinkraus, Esq. of the Law Office of Michael A. Ziegler, P.L., (https://www.zieglerlawoffice.com/) and Arthur Rubin, Esq. of Florida Consumer Protectors, P.A.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.