HARBOURSIDE PLACE ANNOUNCES THE HARBOURSIDE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT SCHOLARSHIP

Nicholas Mastroianni III

As Palm Beach County Schools Begin The New Year, Harbourside Continues Its Commitment To Partnering With Jupiter Schools, Students, Teachers And Parents

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer winds down, Harbourside Place remains committed to supporting the Jupiter community, including its schools, students, teachers, and parents. Harbourside Place, Jupiter’s premier downtown destination for shopping, dining, luxury hotel accommodations, entertainment, and boating, wishes students, teachers and parents a safe, productive and healthy 2019/2020 school year.Harbourside Place is excited to announce the Harbourside Arts & Entertainment Scholarship (HAES). HAES will be accepting submissions from students across all age groups including lower elementary, upper elementary, middle school and high school. The HAES committee anticipates thousands of submissions from students who reside or attend school in Jupiter and Tequesta and will narrow the submissions to the top applicants from each age group and sector of the arts.“This is an enormous undertaking for our committee, but one we have been looking forward to launching for years. We are so thrilled that we’re finally able to make this a reality,” said Nicholas Mastroianni III, supporter and committee member of HAES. “I have children in our local school system and I am constantly amazed by the talent I see children accomplish in this community. I am looking forward to this year’s program and the showcases of the most talented individuals later in the school year.”The HAES committee is accepting members and will consist of professionals in various art sectors including the performing arts of acting, music, theater and dance, and the visual arts (painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media).“Since opening our doors, we have strived to be strong partners with the community to keep Jupiter a world-class community. For years, Harbourside has been proud to provide resources, funding and event space to support local Jupiter education, athletics, and the arts,” said Connie Kartell, Director of Community Engagement at Harbourside Place. “From all of us at the Harbourside family, we wish all Jupiter families and teachers a fantastic school year and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support Jupiter’s children and schools for years to come.”Since 2014, Harbourside Place has been an active community partner in supporting Jupiter schools and students. From hosting Teacher Appreciation Weekends and ESPN’s Top 63 Athletes of Palm Beach County to donating musical instruments and funding to local school bands and contributing $50,000 to Jupiter High School for their track and field, Harbourside has worked to improve Jupiter education programs and support local children. Harbourside Place’s financial contributions and platform provides a community gathering place to support education programs that foster student and community growth.Funding and sponsorships for education from Harbourside Place include yearly support for Macaroni Kids to fund local kids and moms; Child’s Play Farm Equestrian Team; Stand Up Foundation which empowers our youth to create change in their communities; Write For You; All Saints School Luncheon and Jupiter High School Band. Additionally, Harbourside is committed to supporting various arts programs within local community schools including Jupiter Middle and High School, Turtle River, Limestone, St. Marks, The Benjamin School, and Mandel JCC.Harbourside Place has a vision of seeing their venue as a location for programs that support kids, education and the overall community. Organizations such as The Arc of Palm Beach County, Jupiter High School, Els for Autism , Jupiter Christian Athletic Club, Palm Beach County Athletics, Jupiter and Tequesta Athletic Association and Palm Beach County Teacher Appreciation Weekend have had free access to Harbourside’s space to support their charitable needs.By supporting and providing free event space, Harbourside Place assists charities and school organizations with fundraising to facilitate student education programs. Harbourside is dedicated to supporting its community through continual philanthropic contributions in order to create positive change and make a difference in the lives of the youth of Jupiter.To learn more about Harbourside Place, LLC. please visit: https://harboursideplace.com/ About Harbourside Place LLC.Harbourside Place is Jupiter’s premier destination for shopping, dining, luxury hotel accommodations, entertainment, and boating. Nestled along Jupiter’s Intracoastal Waterway, Harbourside Place conveys that classic, coastal vibe. Savor the flavors in one of the mouthwatering restaurants; shop in more than a dozen national and specialty stores; stay in the spectacular Wyndham Grand Jupiter Hotel; and revel in live entertainment at the center’s waterfront amphitheater.Harbourside Place is located at 200 N US Highway One, Jupiter, FL 33477.



