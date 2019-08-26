Zahra Tabassian, Acclaimed Doctor and Author, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Health Book- 2019”

Zahra Tabassian, Acclaimed Doctor and Author

“We're honored to include Zahra Tabassian into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zahra Tabassian, acclaimed doctor and author of “Dance to the Music of Your Soul,” wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Health Book- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Zahra Tabassian into our BoLAA family."

A woman of many talents, Dr. Tabassian is a double-board certified internist and nephrologist (kidney and dialysis specialist). Her practice welcomes all aspects of medical diseases, but because kidney disease and dialysis dependency are strongly associated with diabetes and hypertension, a large number of her patients suffer from diabetes and hypertension as well. Her practice also serves patients who unfortunately suffer from multiple complications of diabetes and kidney failure, such as cardiovascular disease, i.e., heart failure and strokes.

Tabassian’s medical practice utilizes Dance Away CKD (chronic kidney disease) Therapy to prevent progression of kidney disease and to enhance promotion of its reversal. CKD has affected almost 50 million Americans and is found to be the fastest growing non-communicable disease in the United States between 20 to 56 years of age. Dr. Tabassian’s medical practice also utilizes Dance Away Diabetes Therapy to prevent and reverse diabetes. Implementing Dance Away Disease Therapy protocols and elevating the individual’s BEE (bioelectromagnetic energy), Dr. Tabassian takes care of the root cause of chronic diseases that have afflicted hundreds of millions of people in this country, called silent inflammation.

Her mission is to help her many patients lose weight, become motivated and make healthy choices. Dr. Tabassian believes, “with God in us and our patients all things become possible.”



Learn more by attending her monthly free health event every first Saturday at 1 pm. Please RSVP, phone: 310- 671 2420.



