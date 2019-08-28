CIAM Leader LoginRadius Attains ISO 27001 Certification

Cloud-based CIAM company demonstrates rigorous, industry-leading security standards and practises.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) services, announced today that it has attained the ISO 27001 Information Security Standard Accredited Certification. This complements the LoginRadius Identity Platform’s existing SOC 2 - Type II, ISAE 3000 - Type II, Privacy Shield, and CSA Star certifications; as well as GDPR compliance.Many of these online security and compliance standards certifications require the company to undergo annual audits and inspections, organizational standards and practises reviews, and other assessments."Achieving ISO 27001 certification ensures that LoginRadius complies with the industry-leading ISO standards for an information security and risk management framework," said Gary Hull, Lead Auditor from BSI Group. "It further proves that LoginRadius is 100% committed to providing its customers with state-of-the-art security within an easy-to-use identity platform.”“These certifications and accreditations demonstrate our ongoing commitment to establishing and maintaining the highest possible standards and practises in online security,” said CTO and Co-founder Deepak Gupta. “We will always strive to be worthy of the trust bestowed upon us by our thousands of customers in handling tens of millions of user accounts every day.”The LoginRadius Identity Platform provides a cloud-based service to securely manage the transactions of billions of customer identities while keeping privacy and compliance regulations (such as GDPR) in mind. Leveraging over 200 pre-built integrations, turnkey configuration and CIAM-focused data security and access management functionality, LoginRadius enables governments and businesses to deliver a unified customer registration, login, and self-service experience in months."Account takeover and new account fraud types are increasing in frequency at an alarming rate. Consumers rightfully have concerns about online security and privacy. Consumer-facing business, especially in retail, entertainment, media, finance, etc. must not only improve security but also adhere to new privacy regulations. The certifications that LoginRadius has achieved show their customers and their customers' consumers that they are taking the right steps to secure their business and enhance consumer privacy" said John Tolbert, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole Analysts.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Identity and Access Management solutions. Its platform serves over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 700 million users worldwide. The company has been recognized as a leading provider of CIAM by Gartner, Forrester, Kuppingercole, and Computer Weekly.LoginRadius’ platform helps companies to securely manage customer identities, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as GDPR. Hosted in a highly secure environment to protect consumer data and prevent exposure to data breaches, the platform also provides end-to-end encryption in transit and at rest, multi-factor authentication, threat detection, and fraud prevention technologies.For more information, please visit www.loginradius.com



