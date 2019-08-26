New Site Launches-- "Kayak" For Yoga Trainings

yoga teacher training in Bali

Findyoga, a new site that helps students find immersive yoga trainings worldwide, launches this week.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yoga Teacher Training industry is growing exponentially worldwide. Yoga is the fastest growing sport in the world, there are more than 9 million teachers certified worldwide, with over 90,000 new teachers a year, according to the Yoga Alliance.Yogi's everywhere are seeking to go deeper into their practice and perhaps open up a new career path to teaching yoga. There are over 1,500 certified international yoga schools worldwide, which can make it a significant challenge for students to find the right training. Findyogatrainings.com, a website that is like a "Kayak" for yoga trainings, recently launched to help students solve this problem.Users can search specific locations for teacher trainings, like Thailand or Bali, some of the most popular locations for trainings.Findyogatrainings.com is a complete database of all the teacher training schools by city, and allowing students to instantly access the school’s website, instagram, and contact information. It’s the quickest way to quickly look at every school and filter them down based on each type of training.The site also solves another significant problem for students, allowing users to save hours applying to schools with a single “common application.” The common application allows users to fill out a single 1-page application, and then send that with a single click to any school in the world.Findyoga also helps students save money on trainings, by offering a "bidding service" which allows schools to bid on the students, rather than students searching through an endless list of trainings. Many students report they can save 30% or more on their training price.To visit the website, visit https://findyogatrainings.com/



