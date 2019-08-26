Alternative Utility Services, Inc. Launches an Online Shopping Portal for Electricity and Natural Gas

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a positive move for residential and small commercial businesses across the deregulated states, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. ( www.AUSEnergy.com ) has launched an online shopping cart platform for electricity and natural gas ( https://theelectricityexchangequotes.com/# ).The online shopping cart only takes a few minutes to have over 50 energy suppliers competitively price your small business or residential account. Just have your electric bill in hand and start shopping to complete sign-up in under 5 minutes.“We are excited to be offering our automated energy shopping portal to small businesses. Too often they don’t get the attention of an energy consultant because of their size but this portal allows them to get competitive quotes online without having to talk to a salesperson,” says Fritz Kreiss, Founder and president of AUS Energy.AUS Energy works with large commercial and industrial customers, helping them find the best energy supply product to meet their needs along with energy saving options to further reduce their energy costs. . And, through their Energy Savings as a Service program, a client can undergo a complete energy efficiency upgrade without any up-front capital expenditure or - most importantly – without any new debt attached to their balance sheet.“With the rapidly-changing competitive landscape forcing businesses of all types to search for creative and effective ways to boost their profits, we are easily one of the most exciting solutions to come along in a very, very long time," says Kreiss.About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look forward to helping companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions, and can be reached at support@ausenergy.com.



