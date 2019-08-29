Peroxfarma, a Leader in Joint Care, Brings Epaplus Arthicare to American Consumers

The Epaplus product line undergoes rigorous clinical studies to back up their effectiveness. The various Arthicare products are designed to help improve your daily movement.” — Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One in three or about 54 million adults in the U.S. have severe joint pain And they are looking for relief anywhere they can find it. Physical therapy. Prescription drugs. Nutritional Supplements.The American consumer will soon have a new nutritional supplement for joint care.Peroxfarma, a world leader in joint care, has plans to introduce its Epaplus nutritional supplements, including the Epaplus Arthicare product line, to the American consumers.“We developed the Epaplus product line to improve the quality of life for people,” said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. “In the joint-care category, Peroxfarma has been a leader for decades. We have developed products with a unique combination of ingredients. Our supplements are backed by scientific research and manufactured under strict quality control standards.”Epaplus Arthicare, which is an expansive product line, employs the most advanced collagen synthesis enhancer technology. The supplements also contain hyaluronic acid, silicon, vitamins, and magnesium.The Arthicare product family addresses joint-care maintenance, bone density, and joint discomfort.Epaplus Arthicare for maintenance comes in three flavors and liquid and powder formats. The Arthicare supplement to help reduce the loss of bone minerals comes in an easy-to-use vanilla-flavored powder. For joint discomfort, Arthicare supplements have an improved formula, which comes in tablets, powder, and cream.In addition to Epaplus Vitalcare, Peroxfarma developed Epaplus’ specific formulas to help people with different common ailments:• Epaplus Sleepcare for a healthy and restful sleep• Epaplus Vitalcare, a multi-vitamin with Omega 6• Epaplus Vigorcare for sexual appetite• Epaplus Digestcare for comprehensive digestive well-being• Epaplus Immucare with pure vitamin C, vitamin B2 and B3 for the immune system“The Epaplus product line undergoes rigorous clinical studies to back up their effectiveness,” Xiol said. “The various Arthicare products are designed to help improve your daily movement.”For more information, check out Peroxfarma’s website at peroxfarma.com/en



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.