PCI Group Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

PCI Group

HITRUST CSF Certification validates PCI Group is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

FORT MILL, SC, USA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCI Group a leading critical communications provider, today announced that the systems supporting their transactional printing and inserting business lines have earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the applications mentioned above have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places PCI Group in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Chris Kropac, PCI President said, “The focal point of our business is security and compliance. Organizations, like ours, are under constant pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, FISMA and SOC I & II and PCI DSS. The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and PCI Group is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection.”



About PCI Group

PCI Group is a leading provider of mission critical communications for businesses where security of customer-centric data is paramount, precision and accuracy are crucial, and compliance is a must.

As a family owned business since 1970, PCI Group has been providing customers fast, secure, and cost-effective printing and document delivery that is fully compliant with federal regulations including HIPAA, FISMA and SOC I & II and PCI DSS. PCI’s real-time, web-based, customer control center enables customers 24/7 access to updated information and tracking reports about their communications at any point from pre-production through delivery.

For close to 50 years, PCI Group has been the company customers can rely on to handle every detail—time after time. For more information about PCI Group, please visit us online at http://www.pcigroup.com.

Media Contact: Rodney Wallin, PCI Group, r.wallin@pcigroup.com, 803-578-7700



