Chillax! Meal Time Is Covered

By: Allison Febrey, Specialist, Health and Wellness, Food Marketing Institute

It’s been said that frozen foods are the original meal kit. Frozen foods cover every meal occasion: breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and dessert. They are a convenient way to get any meal, whether it's frozen waffles with peanut butter, frozen beef and broccoli, or even a frozen pizza with a fresh side salad on the table.

National Family Meals Month™ (NFMM), a nationwide event in September that highlights the benefits of family meals, is starting in just one week. To celebrate the month, the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and the FMI Foundation have created a webinar to showcase all the ways retailers and manufacturers can get involved with National Family Meals Month.

Like the convenience of frozen foods, AFFI has created resources to make it easy to celebrate family meals. AFFI's Frozen Food Foundation crafted a toolkit for National Family Meals Month. This includes an infographic, ways to reduce mealtime stress, and four "hands and pans" recipe videos. The Frozen Food Foundation developed these videos to demonstrate how frozen foods can be part of the meal solution or the total meal solution. The recipes are:

Frozen Mixed Berry Smoothie, thanks to Firestone Pacific Foods.

Frozen Peach Green Smoothie, thanks to Wawona Frozen Foods.

Zucchini Veggie Spiral Asian Stir Fry, thanks to Green Giant.

Frozen Sweet Potato Prosciutto Pizza, thanks to Home Run Inn.

AFFI will also share these videos during Frozen Food Month in March to celebrate the importance of sharing family meals year-round and encourage the Family Meals Movement.

Learn more about what resources are available to promote National Family Meals Month and how you can get involved!

There is still time to participate in National Family Meals Month! Watch this sizzle reel summarizing all the great family meal solutions we saw this past September. There is no fee to participate!

Go to http://www.FMIFamilyMeals.com for ideas on how you and your company can join the movement. Learn more about some of the award-winning programs on our Gold Plate Awards page.