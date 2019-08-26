Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for Isolated DC-DC converters is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.2% in five years. With a revenue expected to be USD 2700 million, the industry brings a new approach of connecting to multiple supplies of distributed power generation and transfers power simultaneously.

Isolated DC-DC converters are used in power metering, industrial automation, consumer electronics and medical industries.

DC-DC Converter converts a source of direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. The isolated DC-DC converter is electrically separated between the input and the output terminals while the input and the output of a non-isolated converter share the common ground.

Due to lack of protection for high electrical voltage in non-isolated DC-DC converters, isolated DC-DC converters are used instead. Isolated DC-DC converters have high isolation voltage depending on the type of standard. They have strong noise and interference blocking capability.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the isolated DC-DC converters market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.



Vicor

Infineon

Artesyn

XP Power

PULS

Texas Instruments

Bothhand Enterprise

BEAR Power Supplies

Ericsson

RECOM

TRACO Electronic AG

ON Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Isolated DC-DC Converters Industry Regional Analysis

The top 10 producers have the majority share of the revenue that is more than 30% of the Isolated Dc-Dc converter market. China has the largest share of the isolated DC-DC converters market.

China’s consumption for isolated DC-DC converters is about 20%. The converters in demand across Europe, North America with about 15% of consumption for the

converters. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have very high demand and supply for the isolated DC-DC converters.

Isolated DC-DC Converters Industry Market Analysis

Any variation in raw material costs of Isolated DC-DC Converter can be easily ascertained and managed. The price of the major raw material varies according to the capacitor, inductor and the circuit board.

The market for Isolated DC-DC Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the next five years. It will reach 2700 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019.

By the product type, the market is primarily divided into Step-down and Step-up isolated DC-DC converters.

One of the main applications for isolated DC-DC converters is in the medical industry. They need to comply with very strict safety standards and regulations, such as UL or CSA. The isolation provided by a DC/DC converter is required for electronic systems used by hospitals used for patients.

Isolated DC-DC Converters Industry News

High-voltage DC-DC converter with different power ranges has been released in the market. The applications of these converters are in these industries - medical, semiconductor, aerospace and military.

New isolated DC-DC converters with single and dual output are designed for railway applications. Another isolated DC-DC converter can manage no minimum load requirement and consistent efficiency over a 20% to 100% load range.

High-frequency-link isolated DC-DC converters systems are being used in Universities and other industries for high power density, and low noise conversion and manage efficiency and enable better power management.

