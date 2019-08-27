Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Overview, Trends, Players

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Business Intelligence (BI) Software Global Market Report 2019 from its research store.

The global BI software market was valued at about $14.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $28.77 billion at a CAGR of 19.1% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

North America was the largest region in the business intelligence software market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The business intelligence software market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

An increase in data-driven projects aids BI software market growth due to a substantial rise in the demand for real time analytics in the historic period.

The business intelligence software (BI software) market consists of sales of business intelligence software. This software enables users to project information, visualize data, derive insights, improve business operations and make strategic business decisions. The components of business intelligence are source data, data warehouse, and online analytical processing (OLAP), visualizations, dashboards, and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes.

Major players in the market are Microsoft BI, IBM Congnos, SAP, SAS and Oracle BI.

Trends In The Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market

Companies in the end user industries are increasingly adopting cloud-based business intelligence tools in order to enhance security, access from anywhere online and benefit from the advantages of economies of scale. The cloud-based BI software is a virtual network, can be accessed via internet hosted on the vendor’s servers to aid efficient connectivity of devices. Cloud-based BI software benefit the companies with its cost effectiveness and low investment as no additional hardware costs are involved, short implementation time and others. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), in 2018, 50% of the IT infrastructure spending is on cloud-based tools and for efficient data storage it is expected to grow to 60-70% by 2020.

