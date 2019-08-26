Global Fine Arts Logistics | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Fine arts represent a mirror of human history, creativity, lifestyle, and aspirations. These priceless pieces of artistic portraits/creations define who we are, where we live, what we do and how we think. Transporting these masterpieces from creator/s to exhibitions/households involve several simple and complex processes. Fine arts logistics thus include packaging, storage, transportation, documentation and import clearance of any or all fine arts collectibles; e.g. antiques, paintings, and sculptures that have a physical existence. Physical art forms are being created across regions and societies. People worldwide are increasingly using fine arts as a way to express themselves. Growth and Development in less affluent countries have brought peoples’ creativity to new heights.

As per the latest report from, the worldwide market for Fine Arts Logistics is expected to notch a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.17% from 2018-2023. The report critically examines, through statistical data, the market outlook with respect to major players, countries and types of Fine Arts Logistics services.

Segment Analysis

Global Research Info illustrates its findings based on a comprehensive Segment-wise assessment of the Global Fine Arts Logistics Market. The industry is broadly classified into categories based on region, type, companies and application.

By type, Fine Arts Logistical Services can be characterized into- Transportation, Packaging, Import Clearance, Storage and others.

The geographical regions covered in this report are- Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe.

By Companies, Global Info Research has enumerated performance of leading Fine Arts Logistics enterprises. These are- Agility, Senator International, DHL, ACME Global Logistics, DB Schenker, EFI Logistics, KUEHNE + NAGEL, SOS Global Express, Charles Kendall, Rhenus Logistics, DMS Global Event Logistics, Chaucer Logistics Group and SITE EVENT LOGISTICS.

By Applications, Global Info Research has classified the Market into- Art Dealers and Galleries, Museum and Art Fair, Auction Houses and Others.

Transportation and Storage are the most widely used type which takes up over 80% of the total market for Fine Arts Logistics in 2018.

Art Dealers and Galleries were the most preferred display platform which alone accounted for about 47% of the global market in 2018.

Regional Analysis

A thorough region-wise analysis also features in the report on Global Fine Arts Logistics Market wherein regions are further divided into countries. North America includes the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. South America includes Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, ASEAN Nations and Australia. Major Players in the Middle-East and Africa are Egypt, UAE, RSA, KSA, Nigeria and Bahrain. Europe includes large markets such as UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Belgium. The Asia-Pacific region will occupy a greater market share in following years, especially emerging giants such as China and India.

North America, especially The United States, will continue to be the single most important player. Any changes in consumption pattern from United States will significantly influence the development trend of Fine Arts Logistics Market.

