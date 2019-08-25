Magic Mosaic Launches Website That Allows Customers to Create Tiles Mosaics From Photos in Minutes

Having a mosaic made was formerly time consuming and costly.The Magic Mosaic website now has software that can cut time and costs,using a photo uploaded online.

SAINT MAURICE, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, August 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A custom tile mosaic used to be something available only to the wealthy with the right artistic connections. The good news is that technology is catching up to demand thanks to the dynamic new website Magic Mosaic. Magic Mosaic not only provides web and mobile app mosaic options, but also most importantly, a software option based-on their website, that allows customers to create a tile mosaic from their own photograph. The early response to the custom mosaics has been extremely positive.“We saw an opportunity to create very attractive pieces of art that are also affordable through cutting edge technology,” commented a spokesperson from Magic Mosaic. “We’ve opened the door to many more people owning tile mosaics than what was formerly possible.”Using the website mosaic creation option is quick and simple. The company is based in Paris, France and ships worldwide. The mosaics themselves are made of hard molten glass, that is allows for attractive creations to be printed on them. They can also be packaged and mailed without any concerns.All styles are allowed at Magic Mosaic, with the choice of photo or artwork uploaded solely in the hands of the customer, giving them creative control. As soon as the project is uploaded by the website configurator and payment made the company gets hard to work.Feedback from shoppers continues to give the new option five-stars.Christine H., from Washington, recently said, “I am very happy with the mosaic I had made from the photo of my beloved pet dog. It looks amazing and is hanging proudly on our living room wall. Fullyrecommended.”For more information or to order be sure to visit https://www.magicmosaic.net



