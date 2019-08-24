Porsche GT Driver Dino Zamparelli Launches Sports / Esports Sponsorship Platform

Sponsor Made launched on Wednesday, with the company rolling out its Sport / Esport sponsorship builder globally.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --London – Sport-tech startup Sponsor Made launched on Wednesday, with the company rolling out its Sport / Esport sponsorship builder globally. The platform allows brands to find sponsorship opportunities based on their regional / demographic targeting, and marketing requirements. Brainchild of finance veteran Rupert Hadlow and racing driver Dino Zamparelli, Sponsor Made is aiming to change the face of sponsorship.“Over the last few years I have been lucky enough to work with several sports in a sponsorship capacity and I believe there is no better global marketing platform. Sports and now Esports sponsorship are at a turning point, with brands now demanding greater transparency and return on investment. We created Sponsor Made to satisfy both requirements and are excited to now release it to the market.” (Rupert Hadlow, CEO)The Sponsor Made builder provides the brand with activation examples / ideas, sponsorship metrics, and real dollar value analysis. Understanding the value of a sponsorship is critical in modern day marketing, with so many channels and opportunities available to brands. The builder aims to curb churn and ensure that the sponsorship experience is memorable, and results driven.Founders Rupert Hadlow and Dino Zamparelli bring a wealth of experience to Sponsor Made having both worked on different sides of the sponsorship spectrum. Rupert began his career in stockbroking, working for Ord Minnett, UBS and Etrade, before moving into management consulting and marketing. This led to management roles at forex brokers Vantage FX, GO Markets and Valutrades. Prior to founding Sponsor Made, Rupert was Chief Digital Officer at Blackwell Global, managing the sponsorship partnership with Everton Football Club. Whilst in this role, his #Blueschallenge campaign won the “First Time Sponsor” award at UK Sponsorship Awards and Global Finance Innovator at the Global Finance Magazine Awards.Dino Zamparelli is a professional racing driver, currently competing in the Porsche British GT championship. Starting out in karts, Dino won the Formula Renault BARC title in 2011, leading to a drive in the Formula One feeder series (GP3) for Marussia Manor in 2014. Moving away from open wheelers, Dino secured a seat in the Porsche Cup GB championship and was runner up in 2017 and 2018. Based in the UK, Dino has funded his racing career through sponsorships and understands the complexity and need for a transparent solution.Sponsor Made currently has several men’s and women’s sports available on the platform including Football, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, Golf, Motor racing, Basketball and Netball. Sports coming soon include Baseball, American Football, Australian Rules and Cricket. There is also a selection of Esport teams and ambassadors. For more information on how the Sponsor Made platform works, please visit www.sponsormade.com CONTACT INFORMATION:Rupert Hadlow Dino Zamparellirupert@sponsormade.com dino@sponsormade.com###



