CARIBBEAN TRAVEL MARKETPLACE OPEN FOR REGISTRATION

L-R: Fred Lounsberry, CEO of Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board; CHTA COO Vanessa Ledesma; Bahamas Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrilu; CHTA President Patricia Affonso-Dass; CHTA Director General & CEO Frank Comito; CHTA President-elect Karen Whitt

Premier Caribbean travel and tourism marketing event set for Baha Mar, Bahamas in 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2020 Caribbean Travel Marketplace, at Baha Mar in the Bahamas, is now open for registration.The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), producers of the Caribbean's largest and longest-standing tourism marketing event, has started its countdown for the 38th Marketplace, taking place January 21 to 23, 2020.Caribbean Travel Marketplace gathers hotel and destination representatives as well as other tourism providers; wholesalers and tour operators; online travel agencies; along with media representatives for two intensive days of business meetings, including thousands of pre-scheduled appointments.This marquee event will be held at Baha Mar's Performing Arts and Convention Center, one of the newest and most impressive resorts in the Caribbean region. Collaborating in the meet-up are Baha Mar, Bahamas Hotel & Tourist Association (BHTA), Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board."We are looking forward to an incredible travel event in the Bahamas, that brings together all stakeholders and business prospects to one location," stated Frank Comito, Director General and CEO of CHTA, who added the meeting will build on the success of the previous Marketplace in Jamaica, which attracted no less than 148 buyers, 64 of which were new, including 18 new Chinese entrants.Comito encourages suppliers and buyers to take advantage of the registration flash sale, through September 3, 2019.For more information on Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020, visit www.chtamarketplace.com or contact events@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 55 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether navigating new worlds like social media, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most.For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com ENDS



