COMFORT SUITES PARADISE ISLAND EXTENDS "KIDS EAT FREE" PROMOTION

Comfort Suites Paradise Island Kids Eat Free at Comfort Suites Paradise Island

PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comfort Suites Paradise Island recently announced an extension of the popular Kids Stay, Play and Eat Free Promotion . Now, traveling parents, grandparents and families can rest easy knowing they'll save a lot on their vacation costs with kids eating free now through November 15, 2019.Following a successful winter season and numerous accolades over the past year, the family-friendly resort decided to continue the popular promotion to help more families enjoy a Bahamian getaway throughout 2019 without breaking their budget.The Kids Eat Free Promotion includes:* Complimentary full American buffet breakfast for the entire family* Free dining for children under 11 years of age at Crusoe's Restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinnerThe promotion requires that each child that eats free during their stay be accompanied by a paying adult. Therefore, a family of four with two parents in attendance would enjoy free dining for two children."Comfort Suites Paradise Island continues to receive recognition for its high value for traveling families and its world-class experiences," says Yasmine Mills-Strachan, Director of Sales at Comfort Suites Paradise Island. "Earlier in the year, the property was recognized by The Today Show as a family-friendly pick. Additionally, for the last five consecutive years, Comfort Suites Paradise Island has won a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, securing itself a place in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame."In addition to the extended Kids Eat Free Promotion, families also enjoy the results of the property's recent renovation:* New social spaces* A refurbished pool deck with new furniture* Upgraded landscaping* Al fresco dining at the newly renovated Crusoe's Restaurant with new veranda furniture* A rejuvenated front entrance and Bamboo terraceMills-Strachan added that with Atlantis Resort right across the street from Comfort Suites Paradise Island, guests have access to fantastic activities during their stay that the entire family is sure to love. "They also have access to all of Atlantis' attractions, including the Aquaventure water park and charging privileges at Atlantis' restaurants and bars. Additionally, all guests at the hotel enjoy free Wi-Fi and complimentary parking."For more information about Comfort Suites Paradise Island, call +1 242 363-3680, toll free at 1-855-603-1105 or email sales@comfortsuitespi.com.About Comfort Suites Paradise IslandComfort Suites Paradise Island is an all-suite hotel located on Paradise Island, The Bahamas. The hotel provides affordable accommodations and complete access to all amenities at the famed Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Comfort Suites Paradise Island features 223 renovated junior suites that include flat screen cable televisions and free wireless internet access, plus complimentary full American buffet breakfast daily. For further information about one of the most family friendly, affordable hotels on Paradise Island, visit www.comfortsuitespi.com ENDS



