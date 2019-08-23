Digital Magazine Publishing Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Digital Magazine Publishing Industry Market Research Report” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital magazines are magazines that are published through online means rather than through the traditional paper-based printing process. There are several advantages of adopting a digital publication medium over traditional means. Growing awareness about these advantages is likely to be a crucial driver for the digital magazine publishing market over the forecast period.

North America is likely to dominate the global digital magazine publishing market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for digital publications in the region. The increasing demand for comic books and other entertainment products is likely to remain a key feature of the global digital magazine publishing market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for educational and vocational publications is also likely to be a major driver for the digital magazine publishing market over the forecast period. Consumers in North America are becoming increasingly aware about various online digital publication houses and media, leading to a growing demand for digital magazines of all sorts.

The Digital Magazine Publishing Major Players in Digital Magazine Publishing market are: Marcoa, Magplus, Adobe, Gallery Systems, Quark, Yudu, Maned, Aquafadas, Pagesuite, Xerox.

The growing demand for paperless operations in the publishing industry is also likely to be a major driver for the digital magazine publishing market in North America over the forecast period. The use of paper for publishing purposes has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years due to the adverse environmental footprint of the papermaking industry. A large number of trees are cut down for making paper all over the world, which is a major restraint for the paper market. The papermaking process has also emerged as a major environmental pollutant, leading to publication houses preferring online publication rather than traditional paper-borne publication of content. This is also likely to be a major driver for the digital magazine publishing industry in North America over the forecast period.

Europe is also likely to retain a major share in the global digital magazine publishing market over the forecast period. Apart from the increasing interest among European consumers in online publications, the increasing awareness regarding the environmental unsustainability of paper production has also been a key driver for the digital magazine publishing market in the region. Europe is also home to several leading publishing houses, leading to digital magazine publishing becoming a booming market in the region. The increasing interest in entertainment as well as vocational digital magazines in Europe is likely to be a major driver for the digital magazine publishing market in Europe over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is an emerging market for digital magazine publishing and is likely to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to the increasing ownership of smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the region. The increasing popularity of viewing media content on digital devices is likely to remain the major driver for the digital magazine publishing market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The increasing demand for global publications in both entertainment and business categories in Asia Pacific is also likely to remain a key driver for the digital magazine publishing market in the region over the forecast period. Consumers in Asia Pacific have become major consumers of Western media content in recent years, with online publications ranking among the high grossers in this regard.

