Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to gain massive demand due to rise in the cases of breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the fatal diseases among cancers and reportedly the second leading cause of death. There are three types of breast cancer – hormone receptor (HR)-positive, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). The global market is driven by the unusually large number of HR-positive cases.

Rising prevalence of breast cancer due to exposure to estrogens, inheritance due to family medical history, late age of childbirth, and late arrival of menopause are factors touted to augment the breast cancer market size. Changes in lifestyles of patients and the growing aging populace are other drivers of the market. Development of therapeutics for binding tumors to targeted therapies which attack the cancerous cells and makes the environment unhospitable for it to survive. Exposure to carcinogens and unhealthy circadian rhythms are other factors which can increase the probability of cancer and induce market demand. However, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, high price of therapies, strict regulations regarding approval of vaccines and drugs, and low awareness levels in low-income countries are certain challenges in the market.

Precision medicine can gain traction due to tests which can determine the efficacy of certain drugs and therapies according to he genetic makeup of individuals. Breakthroughs in diagnosing procedures can identify patients at a preventive stage and suggest targeted treatments.

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is segmented by drug type. Types of drugs discussed in the market report include aromatase inhibitors, CDK4/6 inhibitors, and HER2 inhibitors. Among these, CDK4/6 inhibitors are used as a part of targeted therapy which are designed to interrupt the growth cycle of enzymes. Development of new drugs which can shut off chemical signals, trigger the immune system, and transportation of toxins to cancerous cells can spur the segment growth in the coming years.

Regions considered in the breast cancer therapeutics market report include Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and North America. North America can dominate the global market due to high awareness of the disease and associated medicines, the aging populace, and high reported cases of breast cancer. The U.S., in particular, can contribute the most to the region due to funding from private companies for the development of effective vaccines and drugs. Immense demand for tumor therapeutics can drive the global market.

The APAC region can command a hefty share of the market due to the large patient pool and increasing medical tourism advocating economic treatments. Establishment of oncology units by reputed hospital chains which can invite foreign visitors is likely to bolster the market demand in the coming years. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, various government initiatives, and growth within the developed economies are other drivers of the regional market.

Development of novel drugs which can be used in combination therapies for providing relief to breast cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments can bode well for the market. Recently, Kalos Therapeutics has signed a Letter of Intent with Oncology Pharma for the development of its drug, KTH 222. The drug can be used with doxorubicin, a drug commonly used in chemotherapy, for treating breast cancer.

