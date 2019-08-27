Particle Testing Authority (PTA) Extends Its Pore Analysis Capabilities

Particle Testing Authority (PTA) Right: Cross Section of Membrane, Left: Cross Section of Through Pore

Micromeritics’ Contract Lab Division Now Includes Capillary Flow Porometery (CFP) And Liquid-Liquid Displacement Porometry (LLDP)

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Particle Testing Authority (PTA), a division of Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, has stepped up its Pore Analysis Capabilities. The Company today announced those efforts include capillary flow porometery (CFP) and liquid-liquid displacement porometry (LLDP).Using CFP, pore properties are calculated by measuring the the fluid flow when an inert, pressurized gas is applied to displace an inert and nontoxic wetting fluid impregnated in the porous network of the samples with pore sizes of 500 to 0.015 microns. Parameters such as first bubble point (corresponding to the largest pores present) can be calculated with accuracy and repeatability according to ASTM F-316.LLDP can measure nanopores (1,000 to 2 nm) at low pressures by displacing the wetting liquid with an immiscible liquid at increasing pressure. This eliminates error from collapse or mechanical damage caused by high pressure when measuring materials such as hollow fibers.With these methods, PTA can analyze materials such as textiles (woven and nonwoven), paper, polymers, metals, ceramics, and porous rocks to understand how high a throughput can be achieved, for example.“We currently measure porosity and pore size using gas adsorption techniques and mercury porosimetry, so capillary flow porometry and liquid-liquid displacement porometry allow us to help more customers address their material characterization questions and problems”, said Greg Thiele, PTA’s, General Manager.Thiele added, “We have performed various analyses for our customers in the energy storage industry, and CFP has allowed us to provide a more comprehensive characterization for battery separators”For more information go to https://www.particletesting.com/pr-porometer About Particle Testing AuthorityThe Particle Testing Authority (PTA) provides material characterization services for fine powders and solid materials using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. With the certification and expertise to operate across a wide range of industries, the PTA offering runs from single sample analysis to complex method development, method validation, new product assessment, and the analytical support required for large-scale manufacturing projects. An experienced, highly trained team of scientists, engineers, and lab personnel works closely with every client to ensure that all analytical requirements are rapidly and responsively addressed. The company has its worldwide headquarters in Norcross, GA, USA and its European and Chinese HQ in Munich, Germany and Shanghai, China, respectively. For more information go to www.particletesting.com



