AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acquchat.com Announces Pitch Contest for Blockchain, Tech & AI StartUps and an Austin TX Financial Freedom Seminar:At AcquChat.com, we Bring Alternative Capital Projects and Investors together.We bring together Corporate Business Leaders, Blockchain Leading Speakers, Real Estate Leading Investors/Developers & Media investors and projects.Our events are focused on Alternative Capital Opportunities from Blockchain to Real Estate.We all desire to Acquire something every day (Assets, Information, knowledge, security) At Acuqchat.com events we debate about how Alternative Capital Opportunities from Blockchain to Real Estate have and will shape all areas/facets of our daily lives. We bring together Corporate Business Leaders, Blockchain Leading Speakers, Real Estate Leading Investors/Developers & Media. Have a Project ready for Investors? Schedule a Private investor breakfast, lunch or dinner presentation before the event!About Pitch Contest for Blockchain, Tech & AI Startups:Test the waters at a pitch contest featuring Blockchain, Technology Related, & AI start-ups. Blockchain, Deep Tech, AI, Robotics, Machine Learning, Transportation related companies only need apply! Each company has 5 minutes to pitch and then 5 minutes will be allocated for feedback on federal funding eligibility.Register as a pitching company by filling the following survey: Click here to participate in the Pitch Contest held on 17th September, 2019 at Austin, TX. Only 8 relevant companies can qualify for pitching."Includes a FREE Pitch Deck review from Acquchat.com"About Austin TX Financial Freedom Seminar:Designed for entrepreneurs who are either starting a new business or growing an existing one, the "Start, Run & Grow Your Business” online course will take students through the process of conceiving, creating, managing, and growing their own business. The course covers the key elements to starting and running a successful business. The goal is to provide a solid background with practical application of important concepts for anybody starting or running a business, regardless of educational background.Finance, accounting, marketing and management issues will be addressed from an entrepreneurial perspective.Each student will have the option to create his or her own business plan in their LivePlan account and issue the instructor a guest pass to their Live Plan Account so the Instructor can see and comment on their individual plan in private.Acquchat.com is a Live Plan Strategic Advisor. LivePlan has taken a step by step approach to make the process of creating financial records and projections as simplistic as possible. LivePlan is the only tool that helps entrepreneurs track their progress with a unique dashboard specifically designed for small business., "Start, Run & Grow Your Business”course created by Tim Berry, the curriculum author, gives instructors, strategic advisors, the right to share, remix and make commercial use of the slide decks.The LivePlan Pitch helps investors quickly view your opportunity, target market, competition, and business model—quickly and easily. Get started today, attend the Austin TX Business Seminar held on 18th September 2019: “How to create a business plan for investors. All registrants to our Financial Freedom Seminars get 50% off the Complete "Start, Run & Grow Your Business” online course. Click here to book your tickets for the Seminar held on 18th September 2019 at Austin, TX now!About US: Click for Acquchat Video! HOST: Acquchat.com & EaglePointFundingAcquchat is the industry’s first Allocator event designed for the Industry Professional as collaboratively structured by Blockchain and Alternative Capital Professionals. The event is uniquely collaboratively structured, investor heavy and service provider light. Experimentally, our Investor Roundtables,Fireside Chats,Conferences and Private VIP Events are designed for the Industry Professional to efficiently accomplish their informational and networking needs.Eagle Point Funding connects our clients to the best suited funding opportunities for their research and smoothly navigates them through a complex submission process. With insider knowledge of the grant process and a talented team of analysts and grant-writers we increase the chance and size of your company’s funding success.©2017 Tim Berry and Palo Alto Software, Inc. All rights reserved. For additional business planning resources, visit Bplans.com.



