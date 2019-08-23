Skincare Global Market 2019: Key Players – L’Oreal, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Este Lauder, The Clorox Company

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Skincare Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024” To Its Research Database

Skincare is a type of ingredient that locks in moisture inside the skin to maintain healthy and smooth texture of the skin. The global skincare market is thriving on these features. Due to heat and pollution, moisture tries to get out of the body which makes skin dry. Skincare products create a shield on the skin to let the moisture stay inside.

Several factors like investment in innovation, wide-range of product availability, growing pollution, increasing awareness, rising disposable income, and others are playing in favor of the growth of the skincare market. Various companies, across the globe, are also locking horns to stay afloat in the market which is helping in the expansion of the market as a whole. On the other side, tendency to shift towards natural and vegan products are also driving the market towards innovation, which can be considered a good traction for the global skincare market.

Competitors:

The global skincare market has several market players like L’Oreal, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Este Lauder, The Clorox Company, L’Occitane en Provence, Natura Cosmticos, Aubrey Organics, Colomer, Colorganics, Esse Organic Skincare, Amway, Arbonne International, Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, Gabriel Cosmetics, Giovanni Cosmetics, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, and others.

Segmentation:

Product type and application are two distinct segments in the global skincare market report. The report aims at a better analysis of various factors that can impact the market in the coming years. This analysis is well-backed by value-wise and volume-wise data.

Based on the product type, the global skincare market can be segmented into facial care, body care, hand care, and others. The facial care segment has substantial market reach. The body care segment is also enjoying high exposure which is why it can hold a substantial market share in the coming years.

Based on the application, the skincare market can be segmented into men, women, and babies. The women segment is having remarkable market growth. The babies segment is also holding substantial market share.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five major regions that have been included in the global skincare market analysis. The region-specific analysis has its eyes set on the global growth pockets that can be analyzed with a background of demographic impacts.

North America and Europe are doing considerably good in the global market owing to their strong market positioning. Several companies are operating out of these regions which ensure strong growth. The US, Canada, Mexico, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the UK< and others are countries that are contributing to the global market notably. People are well aware of the benefits of these products and high expenditure capacity is helping these regions to expand their market.

The APAC region has China, India, Japan, and others as significant contributors with a huge population which many global players are eyeing and trying to to tap to increase their returns.

