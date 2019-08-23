The Family Office Global Market 2019: Key Players – HSBC Private Bank, Citi Private Bank, Northern Trust, Bessemer Trust

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “The Family Office -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The Family Office has been a great attraction since long back. The growing trend of the same show some positive signs. The facts and figures relating to market have been studied deeply by different reports and here are some of the important excerpt from the report.

Gauging the market

The estimated value of the family office market valued the market at xx million dollars in the year 2016. The market is about to grow at a rapid pace of xx percent compounded annually. The following estimated compound annual growth rate is for the year 2016 to the year 2022. By the year 2022, the value of the family office industry will reach a staggering amount of xx million dollars.

Critical geographic locations

The family office industry is currently experiencing its golden years. The critical regions that will face the most significant growth are China. No doubt that the United States of America will be a major engine in the growth of the market, but the phenomenal growth of the industry will take place in China. The European Union comes next in the growth story, followed by the growth of other countries in the Asia Pacific regions.

The major players in the industry

The industry includes some of the world’s best names. The key players in the process include HSBC Private Bank (Hong Kong, London), Citi Private Bank (New York), Northern Trust (Chicago), Bessemer Trust (New York), Pictet (Geneva) and several other corporations in the industry.

Segmentation in the industry

The family office industry can be segmented into three major categories. The primary categories include Single Family Office (SFO), Multi Family Office (MFO), and the Virtual Family Office (VFO). Each of them has a specialty of their own and will be affected by the boom in several ways. Majorly the Single-Family Office will grow into Multi-Family Office and so on. The segmentation has been done carefully so that no major entity is left alone.

Services for the end-users

The services offered by the family office for the end-users include a myriad of things. The key aspects of the industry are broken down into principal components like financial planning, strategic planning to the private investors, governance, and advisory issues for private entities. The family offices provide a range of opportunities, and these are some of the key services provided by the offices to their clients.

Scope of the report

The following report has been compiled keeping the global audience in mind. The report covers all the crucial aspects. From major markets to in-depth analysis of the various aspects of a family office, every part of the report has something meaningful to offer. The complete report gas has been broken down into key geographical areas.

Along with that, special attention has been given to key locations and the emerging markets. India plays an emerging state too. With the major reforms taken by countries all over the world, the importance has been laid on how the money is exchanged all across the growth, key partnerships and latest decision-making process.

