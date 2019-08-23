Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market

Aerospace adhesives & sealants have an extensive use in sealing the interior, exterior, and engine compartment of an aircraft. Several areas, such as fuel assemblies, optical fibers, transducer seals, flight control surface seals, metal & fiber composites, and other sensors witness the application of adhesives and sealants. These components comprises high grade materials to enable them last in high temperature and high pressure environments. Several ingredients like epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and hybrid polymers are used for waterproofing, filling, bonding, and sealing.

The aerospace adhesives & sealants market find growth due to physical properties like high resistance and corrosive resistance. Changing preferences, hike in lifestyle choices, better tourism industry, growing number of participants in the aerospace industry, and others are factors expected to drive the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market ahead. The market is also getting support from government initiatives and various research & development projects across the world.

Several companies are actively taking part in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market. They are Cytec Solvay Group, Beacon Adhesives, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, Master Bond, Royal Adhesives and Sealants, PPG Industries Inc., 3M, Hexcel Corporation, United Resin Corporation, and others.

The global report on the aerospace adhesives and sealants market is segmented on the basis of resin type and aircraft type. Such an extensive analysis reveals various factors that can impact the global market in the coming years.

Based on the resin type, the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market includes epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and others. The epoxy resin has substantial market coverage due to its features like good adhesion, chemical resistance, and others that can withstand extreme corrosive environments.

Based on the aircraft type, the aerospace adhesives & sealants market comprises helicopters, military & defense aircrafts, commercial aircrafts, and others. The commercial aircraft segment has strong traction owing to the growing number of flights across the world. This is happening due to a growth in the number of commercial passengers.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five regions that have been named in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market report.

North America contributes to this market substantially owing to robust infrastructure, high expenditure capacity, and the presence of a large number of market players in the region. The US and Canada are also promoting the market substantially. Mexico has also joined the league. This has become possible due to the increase in the number of flights operating in the region.

The APAC market is showing substantial possibility to rise in the global market. The region has several countries who are spending remarkable amount to make a mark in this industry. India, China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and others are investing remarkably to make a concrete market stand. Affordable fares are making it easier for the market to get expanded.

German Adhesive company Delo recently launched their super-strong adhesive, which can lift a truck of 17 tonnes and keep it hanging for an hour. This can help the aerospace adhesives and sealants market to grow as well.

