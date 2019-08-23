Greenhouse Irrigation System Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Greenhouse Irrigation System Market

Greenhouse irrigation is a process that uses methods to send water to the soil surface. The system is quite common when there is a scarcity of labor. The most beneficial aspect of this technology is that it prevents water from getting wasted. Regions that do not get much water or farming system that requires precise supply of water are expected to benefit from this technology. The global greenhouse irrigation systems market can gain substantially from these features and grow substantially in the coming years.

The greenhouse irrigation systems market enables regions to have a constant flow of water and stop the water wastage in many areas. The population is rising across the globe so they need to have a better support from the farming sector as well. Food will be in great demand and farming technology needs to be specific and upgraded to yield more. This would also ensure round-the-year farming of diverse crops. Government support is also expected to play in favor of the market. Loans, subsidies, and projects are expected to find way to farmers on a regular basis.

However, there are certain drawbacks like the high installation cost, expensive maintenance, and lack of awareness. These can deter the market from having a regular growth.

Several competitors are taking part in the global greenhouse irrigation systems market. They are The Toro Company, Netafim Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation, Irritec S.P.A., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, and others.

Segmentation:

The global greenhouse irrigation system market can be analyzed on the basis of a segmentation that includes drip irrigation, surface irrigation, and micro sprinkler irrigation. This analysis has a special focus on various factors that can shape the global market in the coming years. The process is also backed by volume-wise and value-wise factors that can be of great importance.

The drip irrigation system has a substantial market contribution and is expected to expand more by impacting the entire system in the coming years. The water can be used optimally and it bears low operational cost, major reasons for its market growth. One of the major concerns of this process is the excess water loss. With growing water crisis, greenhouse irrigations can have significant impact on the market.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five major regions that have been studied well for an in-depth analysis of the global greenhouse irrigation system market. The analysis keeps an eye open for the global growth pockets that can be explored later for better profits.

The APAC region has substantial market contribution and gets impacted by various climatic conditions, which has given rise to this technology. The region is also supporting a huge population who need support from the food sector, which has bolstered the regional market growth. Governments are also sanctioning a lot of projects and loans to ease the process for this market’s expansion.

