Global Lotion & Moisturizer Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A lotion and a moisturizer are both skincare products used for hydrating and healing the skin. A lotion and a moisturizer differ in their composition and their consistencies but the main purpose for using both is the same, i.e., rejuvenation of the skin. Nowadays, with people being more conscious about skincare and beauty, there is a high probability of an increase in the demand for lotions and moisturizers in the market.

Moistutrizers come in many forms. Of these, lotions are the lightest with the greatest water content and the thinnest consistency. These are easily absorbed into the skin and feel lighter than the other forms. Most facial moisturizers come in this form. Creams and ointments are other popular forms in which moisturizers come. Moisturizers are good for the skin as they help the skin in retaining moisture and prevent it from being dry and scaly.

Market Segmentation

The global lotion and moisturizer market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end-use or application.

Based on the product type, the global lotion and moisturizer market has been segmented into moisturizing type, refreshing type, and others.

On the basis of end-use or application, the global lotion and moisturizer market has been segmented into adults and babies.

The key Venders of the report:

Olay

Alba Botanica

Avalon Organics

Aveeno

Cetaphil

Clarins

Crabtree& Evelyn

