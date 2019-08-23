Global Locker Management Software Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Locker Management Software Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A locker is a narrow storage compartment. These lockers are mainly found in locker rooms, high schools, middle schools, workplaces, transport hubs, and other public places. They are mainly found in dedicated cabinets in various public places. Locker Management Software is a type of software used to track lockers in the educational sector, commercial offices, universities, etc. It is known to be a reliable software and it has a proven track record of reducing staff time to manage lockers. These lockers vary in purpose, size, construction, and security. The current state of global locker industry is studied professionally with the help of the Global Locker Management Industry Report.

The locker market was valued at 1.19 billion US$ in 2018 and is expected to reach 1.64 billion US $ by the end of the year 2024. It could achieve the CAGR of more than 4.1 % during the forecast year says the report found on Wise Guy Report (WSR). Also, in the future, the demand from parcel lockers will drive the global lockers market. The United States is catching up in this respect.

Market Segmentation

The global market of locker management software has been segmented on the basis of competitors, product type, end-use/application, and geography.

Based on competitors, the market is segmented in terms of keys players and small players. The players in this industry should be well aware of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. The players include Daxko, LockerGM, LAKSHA LX, Motionsoft, MPulse, etc.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as Type I and Type II. These can be further categorized as password lockers, ultimate control lockers, self-service intelligent charging lockers, etc.

Based on end-use/application, the market is segmented according to the status and outlook for key applications. Here the end-users fall under categories like recreation or fitness, attractions, education, corporate, and commercial use. These lockers are also used in government offices, police stations, airports, power stations, distribution centers, etc.

Regional Analysis

Going by region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The key countries in each of these regions are considered. These are the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Brazil, Spain, etc.

Due to the unique market environment in China, the supermarket plays an important role in increasing the demand for these lockers. Also, smart lockers are gaining prominence in the Asia Pacific region because of the growing level of awareness along with the adoption of niche technologies. As per the survey, the North American and European market is driven by demand from recreation centers, hospitals, schools, restaurants, gyms, police department, country clubs, etc. Also, in the US, all the major delivery companies have introduced limited trials and have progressed beyond. The culture of this locker system is also seeing increased adoption in developed European countries such as Germany and France.

