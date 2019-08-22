European Air Compressor Rental Market Expected to Reach $1.0 Billion USD by 2025

European Air Compressor Rental Market

The market is primarily driven by planned plant shutdowns, emergencies, and economic growth in certain regions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the European air compressor rental market was valued at over $700 million in 2018 and is expected to reach revenues over $1.0 billion by 2025.The European air compressor rental market is primarily driven by planned plant shutdowns, emergencies, and economic growth in certain regions. Additionally, increasing end user preferences to make compressed air and other utility costs a part of their operational expenditure has been driving the air compressor rental market in certain regions across Europe.UK and Ireland had the largest revenue share within the European air compressor rental market in 2018. Atlas Copco Rental Europe NV emerged as the market leader within European air compressor rental market. Offshore opportunities in the UK primarily lie within the oil and gas industry. The construction and manufacturing industries have been the predominant end user groups within the oil-flooded and oil-free air compressor rental market.Increasing efforts by end users to improve the sustainability of their operations and reduce their carbon footprint and energy use are major challenges for diesel air compressor rental companies. Stage V emissions standards for non-road machinery in 2019/20 are bringing new challenges for companies. Introducing cleaner and better-performing diesel compressors will likely drive up rental prices during the forecast period.Several leading air compressor rental providers have started offering smart, connected, and efficient technology solutions to ensure high customer satisfaction and provide extra value to customers. Compressed air management systems, for instance, variable frequency drives (VFD) and Atlas Copco’s SMARTLINK, are becoming increasingly common due to their abilities to achieve energy efficiencies as well as cut costs.The European air compressor rental market report is very detailed and provides an analysis by country. The countries/regions included in this research are the UK and Ireland, Germany, France, the Nordics, Benelux, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The base year for the study is 2018 and forecasts are provided until 2025. The report captures a detailed market share analysis by country, market trends, end user data, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, technology market landscape, market sizing and shares by revenue, and supplier landscape. It is focused on oil-free diesel, oil-flooded diesel, oil-flooded electric, and oil-free electric air compressors. The report is further segmented by kilowatts (kW) range, fuel type, and end user industry.For more information on the European air compressor rental market report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com, visit https://www.verifymarkets.com , or call 210.595.6987. Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn.Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.