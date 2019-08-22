Engagement Company MotivAction Launches All-New Website

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotivAction, a Minneapolis-based performance improvement company, has launched an all-new corporate website to simplify the way organizations find partners.



“Our industry is complex and some websites leave confusion as to what services a client can buy. We redesigned our site to be more simple and clear about how we can help,” said Mike McWilliams, MotivAction’s VP of Marketing & Client Strategy. “When clients come to our site, they immediately know we provide Employee Recognition programs, Sales Incentives, and Meetings and Events.”

MotivAction’s new website was designed to deliver instantaneous “what’s in it for me” content, more video, and credibility through client testimonials.

“Our clients want to know that we are industry leaders. Our content shows that, but in today’s world of instantaneous customer reviews, they also want to hear from the Fortune 500 clients that use us on a daily basis,” said Kari Vrba, SVP of Business Development at MotivAction. “Our new site does that by showcasing examples of our great work via case studies, highlighting our awards for excellence, and sharing quotes from our clients that know us well.”

The entire site was developed in-house at MotivAction. “Our award-winning creative team does tremendous work for our clients as well as for the MotivAction brand. We’ve just launched a refreshed look and feel,” said Stephanie Teig, MotivAction’s Chief Creative Officer. “A clean mix of geometric shapes and a vibrant color palette offer up a modern spin on our brand. Add a conversational—yet clever—approach to copy and the refresh is representative of our ability to deliver our client’s message with dynamic design and brilliant simplicity.”

MotivAction.com re-launched in July and the company will continue to add content and industry thought leadership to the site on a monthly basis.

About MotivAction

MotivAction is a certified veteran-owned global performance improvement company with a single purpose—to help clients achieve MORE . Through Employee Recognition , Sales Incentives Meetings & Events and Customer Loyalty , MotivAction helps clients achieve results through people. For more information visit motivaction.com .

Contact:

Mike McWilliams

mmcwilliams@motivaction.com

16355 36th Avenue North : Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55446

Ph: 763.412.3234



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.