Submit Release
News Search

There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,668 in the last 365 days.

EVERCEL Announces Clarification of its February 20, 2024 Press Release

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC EXPERT MARKET: EVRC]

Evercel, Inc. wishes to clarify its prior press release of February 20, 2024 regarding its Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution. Evercel’s decision to place Evercel’s assets into a liquidating trust has no impact on ZAGG or its operations. Evercel is a passive and minority investor in ZAGG. ZAGG is solely managed by CoronaPark, and has been since CoronaPark took ZAGG private in 2021. The decision of Evercel to place its assets in a liquidating trust, including its minority interest in ZAGG, is solely an action that is consistent with Evercel's previously disclosed intentions to return any cash it receives from its legacy investments to Evercel shareholders. This action has nothing to do with ZAGG or its business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally delivered in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “projected,” “could,” “expect,” “suggest,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact: Richard Janney, Chief Financial Officer, rjanney@evercel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EVERCEL Announces Clarification of its February 20, 2024 Press Release

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more