EVERCEL Announces Clarification of its February 20, 2024 Press Release

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC EXPERT MARKET: EVRC]

Evercel, Inc. wishes to clarify its prior press release of February 20, 2024 regarding its Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution. Evercel’s decision to place Evercel’s assets into a liquidating trust has no impact on ZAGG or its operations. Evercel is a passive and minority investor in ZAGG. ZAGG is solely managed by CoronaPark, and has been since CoronaPark took ZAGG private in 2021. The decision of Evercel to place its assets in a liquidating trust, including its minority interest in ZAGG, is solely an action that is consistent with Evercel's previously disclosed intentions to return any cash it receives from its legacy investments to Evercel shareholders. This action has nothing to do with ZAGG or its business.

