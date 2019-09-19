South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Person with Mesothelioma in South Dakota Receives the Best Mesothelioma Compensation Settlement

"Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in South Dakota receives the very best possible financial compensation results. ” — South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in South Dakota because they are certain this amazing attorney and his colleagues will get their client the best possible compensation results. The group is urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in South Dakota to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst or one of his senior colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorneys Erik Karst and Doug von Oiste have recovered over a billion dollars for people with mesothelioma and asbestos illnesses nationwide. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center, "Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in South Dakota receives the very best possible financial compensation results. For a Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation can frequently exceed a million dollars. For a skilled trades worker like a plumber or electrician the potential compensation could also be more than a million dollars-especially if they worked at military bases or installations in the Dakotas or Montana as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in South Dakota and we will go out of our way to make certain a person with mesothelioma has direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation, we will work with the person with mesothelioma on medical treatments if possible, and we will work with a family on how best to help their loved one. Our services are free and what we offer is a much better deal than a free book about mesothelioma as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://SouthDakota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in South Dakota including communities such as Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Brookings, Watertown, Mitchell or Yankton. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in South Dakota we strongly recommend the following world class heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this amazing hospital. The Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota: https://www. mayoclinic.org/.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in South Dakota include the US Navy, Ellsworth Air Force Base, power plants, agricultural workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, auto/truck brake technicians, and public utility workers. https://SouthDakota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.