Global Image Recognition Technology Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Image Recognition Technology Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Image Recognition Technology Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence. This concept is used in many applications such as smart photo libraries, targeted advertising, security surveillance, toll booth monitoring, and systems for factory automation 

The Leading key players covered in this study 
IBM Corporation 
Imagga Technologies 
Amazon Web Services 
Qualcomm Incorporated 
Google 
Microsoft Corporation 
NEC Corporation 
LTU technologies 
Catchoom Technologies 
Intel Corporation

Market split by Type, can be divided into: 
Object Detection 
QR/Barcode Recognition 
Facial Recognition 
Pattern Recognition 
Optical Character Recognition

Market split by Application, can be divided into: 
IT & Telecom 
BFSI 
Healthcare 
Retail 
Government 
Media & Entertainment 
Transportation & Logistics 
Manufacturing 
Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: 

This report centers around the worldwide Image Recognition Technology status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Image Recognition Technology advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Image Recognition Technology Manufacturers 
Image Recognition Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Image Recognition Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Report Overview 
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players
Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter 5 North America
Chapter 6 Europe 
Chapter 7 China
Chapter 8 Japan
Chapter 9 Southeast Asia
Chapter 10 India
Chapter 11 Central & South America
Chapter 12 International Players Profiles 

Continued….

