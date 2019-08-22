Global Image Recognition Technology Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2019
Report Details:
Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence. This concept is used in many applications such as smart photo libraries, targeted advertising, security surveillance, toll booth monitoring, and systems for factory automation
The Leading key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Imagga Technologies
Amazon Web Services
Qualcomm Incorporated
Google
Microsoft Corporation
NEC Corporation
LTU technologies
Catchoom Technologies
Intel Corporation
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Object Detection
QR/Barcode Recognition
Facial Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report centers around the worldwide Image Recognition Technology status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Image Recognition Technology advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
