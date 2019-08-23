Dietary Supplement 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Dietary Supplement -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dietary Supplement Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Dietary Supplement -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023" To Its Research Database

This report studies the global market size of Dietary Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dietary Supplement in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dietary Supplement market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid.

The dietary supplements industry is preliminarily driven by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices amid rising healthcare costs and increasing burden of lifestyle diseases. Digitization in retail is expected to boost the future growth of dietary supplements. Moreover, the popularity of herbal and probiotic supplements is also expected to drive the market growth in the future.

In 2017, the global Dietary Supplement market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dietary Supplement market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dietary Supplement include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Dietary Supplement include

Pfizer

Amway

Suntory

Glanbia

GSK

Abbott

Herbalife

Reckitt Benckiser

Bayer

Blackmores

Otsuka

GNC

Sanofi

Merck

Nature’s Bounty

Miki

Market Size Split by Type

Vitamin

Mineral

Botanical

Enzyme

Fatty Acid

Protein

Market Size Split by Application

Adult

Infant

Children

Pregnant Women

Elderly

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dietary Supplement market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dietary Supplement market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dietary Supplement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dietary Supplement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Dietary Supplement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dietary Supplement Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dietary Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vitamin

1.4.3 Mineral

1.4.4 Botanical

1.4.5 Enzyme

1.4.6 Fatty Acid

1.4.7 Protein

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dietary Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Infant

1.5.4 Children

1.5.5 Pregnant Women

1.5.6 Elderly

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dietary Supplement Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dietary Supplement Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Dietary Supplement Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Dietary Supplement Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Dietary Supplement Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Dietary Supplement Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.1.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Amway

11.2.1 Amway Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.2.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Suntory

11.3.1 Suntory Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.3.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Glanbia

11.4.1 Glanbia Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.4.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 GSK

11.5.1 GSK Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.5.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Abbott

11.6.1 Abbott Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.6.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Herbalife

11.7.1 Herbalife Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.7.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Reckitt Benckiser

11.8.1 Reckitt Benckiser Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.8.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Bayer

11.9.1 Bayer Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.9.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Blackmores

11.10.1 Blackmores Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement

11.10.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Otsuka

11.12 GNC

11.13 Sanofi

11.14 Merck

11.15 Nature’s Bounty

11.16 Miki

