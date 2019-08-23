Dietary Supplement 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2025
Description
This report studies the global market size of Dietary Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dietary Supplement in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dietary Supplement market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid.
The dietary supplements industry is preliminarily driven by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices amid rising healthcare costs and increasing burden of lifestyle diseases. Digitization in retail is expected to boost the future growth of dietary supplements. Moreover, the popularity of herbal and probiotic supplements is also expected to drive the market growth in the future.
In 2017, the global Dietary Supplement market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dietary Supplement market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dietary Supplement include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Dietary Supplement include
Pfizer
Amway
Suntory
Glanbia
GSK
Abbott
Herbalife
Reckitt Benckiser
Bayer
Blackmores
Otsuka
GNC
Sanofi
Merck
Nature’s Bounty
Miki
Market Size Split by Type
Vitamin
Mineral
Botanical
Enzyme
Fatty Acid
Protein
Market Size Split by Application
Adult
Infant
Children
Pregnant Women
Elderly
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Dietary Supplement market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Dietary Supplement market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Dietary Supplement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Dietary Supplement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Dietary Supplement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dietary Supplement Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Dietary Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Vitamin
1.4.3 Mineral
1.4.4 Botanical
1.4.5 Enzyme
1.4.6 Fatty Acid
1.4.7 Protein
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dietary Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Adult
1.5.3 Infant
1.5.4 Children
1.5.5 Pregnant Women
1.5.6 Elderly
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dietary Supplement Market Size
2.1.1 Global Dietary Supplement Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Dietary Supplement Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Dietary Supplement Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Dietary Supplement Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Dietary Supplement Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pfizer
11.1.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.1.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Amway
11.2.1 Amway Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.2.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Suntory
11.3.1 Suntory Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.3.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Glanbia
11.4.1 Glanbia Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.4.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 GSK
11.5.1 GSK Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.5.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Abbott
11.6.1 Abbott Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.6.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Herbalife
11.7.1 Herbalife Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.7.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Reckitt Benckiser
11.8.1 Reckitt Benckiser Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.8.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Bayer
11.9.1 Bayer Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.9.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Blackmores
11.10.1 Blackmores Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Dietary Supplement
11.10.4 Dietary Supplement Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Otsuka
11.12 GNC
11.13 Sanofi
11.14 Merck
11.15 Nature’s Bounty
11.16 Miki
Continued…
