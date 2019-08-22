Strategy for Fintech Applications in the Pacific Island Countries
English
Publication Date:
August 22, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498326735/2616-5333
Stock No:
SFAPICEA
Price:
$25.00 (Academic Rate:$25.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
66
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.