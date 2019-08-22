Triton Agriculture is the growing partner in a 300 acre Industrial Hemp farm in California

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triton Agriculture, LLC is the growing partner in a 300 acre Industrial Hemp farm in CA for CBD oil and biomass production. Travis Copeland, co-managing member added “The 300 acres is to demonstrate proof of concept for bringing modern industrial farming techniques to the industrial hemp industry. Our target in 2020 is to expand to a minimum of 1,000 acres directly and up to 5,000 acres through growing partners across the country.”Triton Ag’s ( https://tritonagriculture.com/ ) strategy is to grow through strategic farming and processing partners to expand the standardization of the growing through the extraction process. The quality of the hemp is critical so purchasers can rely on the uniformity of the final product. Travis commented, “Expanding through growing/farming partners allows us to gain the scale we feel will be critical for the future while standardizing the processes and procedures of the end product for the processors. With a market expected to grow past the $13 billion dollar mark in 2026 and surpass the cannabis market scaling up is critical.”Triton has partnered with Green Leaf Hemp Ventures, Inc ( https://greenleafhempventures.com/ ) as its capital and investment partner for this 300 acre farm. Travis added” Having a capital partner removes the financial constraint to take advantage of new opportunities in a very early stage of an amazing new agricultural industry.”With the entry of major retailers and manufacturers from CVS Pharmacy to Budweiser, the CBD industry from Industrial Hemp will be a growing new opportunity for the agricultural entrepreneur.To find out more about partnering with Triton Ag as a grower or processor check out https://tritonagriculture.com/ About Triton AgricultureTriton Agriculture was formed in 2018 with over 30 years of farming and growing history to bring modern farming methods to a new agriculture industry.



