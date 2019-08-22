Four Things to Know About FMITech@Midwinter

By: Doug Baker, Vice President, Industry Relations - Private Brands, Technology, Food Marketing Institute

An abundant number of opportunities exist for technology in food retail–from shaping omnichannel success, leveraging data for enhancing customer experiences, streamlining the supply chain, machine learning and everything in between. In order to capitalize on all the emerging technology solutions available to food retailers, we’ve developed the FMItech initiative. Here are four things to know about FMItech:

1) Why FMItech?

FMItech is a year-round community dedicated to helping both retailers and manufacturers navigate retail technology strategy.

We want to bridge the gap between your omnichannel, automation, ecommerce, and digital needs and create collaborations that matter. On an ongoing basis, FMItech hosts field trips, collaboration calls, networking and live events. We create connections to universities, strategic technology partners, FMI Associate members and help curate introductions to fit member needs.

2) Why Are We Hosting A Second FMItech@Midwinter?

Food retailers need to stay current on all the breakthrough technology advances available. In January 2019, retailers and manufacturers at the inaugural FMItech@Midwinter appreciated the talks, one-on-one meetings and sessions that allowed them to discover new technologies and partnerships.

At the upcoming FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, we have a specialized FMItech program that includes:

Tech Exchanges : Facilitated, private meetings with technology partners to explore enhanced technology strategies.

: Facilitated, private meetings with technology partners to explore enhanced technology strategies. Tech Talks : Informal, ‘fire-side’ chats by tech suppliers and providers, delving into the highest priority areas. All registered FMI Midwinter attendees are welcome to listen in.

: Informal, ‘fire-side’ chats by tech suppliers and providers, delving into the highest priority areas. All registered FMI Midwinter attendees are welcome to listen in. Tech Sessions: These tech-focused education sessions shed light on upcoming trends and prepare you for the future in tech, as it pertains to the food retail industry.

3) Who Can Participate in FMItech@Midwinter?

The short answer: everyone that’s registered for FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference!

Retailers, wholesalers and product suppliers are eligible to host a meeting table to facilitate private discussions with tech suppliers. There are additional stipulations for tech suppliers, detailed here. If you’re headed to Midwinter and interested in participating in the FMItech program, let us know through one of the appropriate commitment forms.

4) What Can I Expect at FMItech@Midwinter?

Every week there are headlines in the food retail trade media about new technology partnerships, investments and advances. How we grocery shop today is very different than how we grocery shopped five years ago. Five years from now who knows how we’ll grocery shop.

FMItech@Midwinter can help your food retail company make the discoveries and connections that create the headlines of tomorrow. Take part and walk away with technology solutions that will advance your company’s food retail business.

FMItech@Midwinter