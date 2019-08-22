Beauty Supplements Market Outlook 2024: Global Opportunity, Demand, Trends, Growth Analysis and Market Forecast 2024

Beauty Supplements Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty supplements primarily seek to meet nutrient and vitamin deficiencies that exist in the human body. These deficiencies can prevent an individual from achieving the best results in their external appearance, especially in their skin and hair. These beauty supplements are available in a variety of forms such as pills, capsules, powders, and liquids. They are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and many bioactive ingredients, such as collagen, that repair damage and act as a catalyst for the production of healthy cells. This helps enhance an individual’s outer appearance as well as general wellbeing.

The beauty supplement market is one of the primary subcategories of the health and dietary supplement segment. This segment is vastly driven by the rapid and persistent rise in health and beauty concerns among people all over the globe. Different varieties of supplements are frequently rolled out to reach a newer and a greater consumer base. Currently, the most common ingredient used in beauty supplements is called lycopene - a carotenoid that is extracted from tomatoes. Over the past few years, the beauty supplements market has expanded to make space for several new companies and products that have led to fast and immense growth in the market. What’s more, big-name brands wanting in on the popularity are investing hugely in new product development efforts so they can also enjoy a share of this profitable niche market.

Segmentation

The global beauty supplements market is segmented based on application, form, and distribution channels.

Based on their application, beauty supplements are primarily useful for skin care, hair care, nail care, and other miscellaneous applications.

When it comes to forms, beauty supplements are manufactured in various forms including tablets, capsules, liquids, powders, oils, and other forms such as soft gels.

Beauty supplements are also segmented based on their distribution channels. These comprise online platforms and offline distribution through beauty specialty stores and supermarkets.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global beauty supplements market has been analyzed by taking into account North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe), Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and the rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the rest of Asia Pacific), and the rest of the world.

The Asia-Pacific region currently holds the largest share in the global beauty supplements market and will probably continue to hold the top position throughout the forecast period.

Europe emerges at a close second with a 25% of the share in the beauty supplements market, with over 20% of the market revenue coming from Western European countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K.

North America is at third place and inching higher owing to a rapid increase in celebrity endorsements and a high disposable income.

