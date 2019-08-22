CVD Diamond Market 2019 World Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Diamond is an infamous commodity, widely believed to have fuelled violence in large parts of Africa. However, CVD Diamonds may be the answer to this global crisis once and for all. Unlike naturally occurring diamonds, the latter are grown in labs, making them conflict-free. , CVD is an acronym for Chemical Vapor Deposition.

The latest report on ‘CVD Diamond Market’ by Global Info Research estimates that the industry will post an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.2% over the next five years. The total market volume will thus reach US$460 million in 2024, up from US$300 million in 2019. This phenomenal growth can largely be credited to the gemstone industry and increased manufacturing applications.



Segment Analysis

Global Info Research further classifies the ‘CVD Diamond Market’ into segments based on manufacturers, type, application and region. Key players in the industry are- Element Six, Morgan, ADT, IIa Technologies, Diamond Materials, Sumitomo Electric, Beijing Worldia, Heyaru Group, BetterThanDiamond, Jingzuan, Hebei Plasma, SP3, Applied Diamond, DDK, EDP and Others. By type, CVD Diamonds may be Rough or Polished. By Applications, the market is divided into utilization for- Thermal Applications, Machine & Cutting Tools, Electrochemical Applications, Ornamentation and others. By region, the CVD Diamond Market has been examined throughout Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe.

Regional Analysis

A comprehensive region-wise analysis in the report published by Global Info Research also enumerates recent ‘CVD Diamond Market’ trends within specific countries across regions for the period 2019-2024. North America includes the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. South America includes Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, ASEAN and Australia. Major Players in the Middle-East and Africa are Egypt, UAE, RSA, KSA, Nigeria and Bahrain. Europe includes large markets such as UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Belgium. In the age of dynamism and cutting-edge innovations, products such as CVD Diamonds hold considerable relevance and value.

