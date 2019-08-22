Satellite-enabled IoT Market Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Satellite-enabled IoT Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled "Discover Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Satellite-Enabled IoT Market - 2019-2025



Report Description:

The market of the Internet of Things (IoT) is undergoing great transformations. A satellite offers a bird’s eye view of the Earth, enabling the collection of more enhanced data at a faster pace. The global market of satellite-enabled IoT encompasses satellite-based services. The high frequency of the signals from the satellites increases the pace of message delivery. The use of IoT technology in smartphones and other devices offers better connectivity to improve the level of communication.

The increase in demand for better mobile connectivity and an increase in the use of satellite-enabled IoT tools such as tracking devices, GPS systems, and monitoring devices, drive the growth of the market. The further development of the global satellite-enabled IoT market is anticipated during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The key players covered in this study

Eutelsat

Inmarsat

MDA Information Systems

Orbital ATK

SES

Lockheed Martin

SpaceX

Thales Alania Space

Thuraya

Nano Avionics

Kepler Communications

The incorporation of the latest technologies and innovations into the IoT market is improving the experience of consumers and driving the growth of the global market. The expanding satellite-enabled IoT market is expected to assist the public sectors and other enterprises to have a better reach in the remote areas.

Scope Of Report:



Global Market Scenario

The global market of the satellite-enabled IoT is segmented into product, application, and region.

Depending on the product, the global satellite-enabled IoT market is subdivided into Business-based IoT and Military-based IoT. The military-based IoT is expected to attain a leading position in the global market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global market is segmented into civilian, and defense and military.

Basing on the regional segmentation, the global satellite-enabled IoT market covers the United States, China, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Central & South America.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global satellite-enabled IoT market. The mature market of IoT connection in Europe is a driving factor for the growth of the market. France and the UK are the leading players in the Europe region.

The market of North America is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period. The faster adoption of the IoT technology by the United States and Canada are expected to give a boost to the expansion of the global IoT market. America is anticipated to become the major revenue contributor to the global satellite-enable IoT market in the forecast period. The increase in government initiatives and launching of the advanced technological satellites are the driving factors for the better revenue generation in America. The increasing investment in technology in India, Japan, and China is expected to enhance the pace of growth of satellite-enabled IoT market in the Asia Pacific region.

The ground devices have a limitation in terms of geographical reach and capabilities. The confinement of the devices to smaller geographical areas limits the collection and storage of more data. These limitations are a barrier to the growth of the satellite-enabled IoT market

