Hoyer Statement on the President Accusing Jewish American Voters of Disloyalty

“President Trump ought to be broadly and strongly condemned for suggesting that American Jews or any group could be considered disloyal to our country if they do not vote for Republicans or for this president. This is a version of the vile, anti-Semitic attack that for centuries has demanded that Jewish people demonstrate some kind of quid pro quo in return for being considered loyal citizens. It is also a dangerous subversion of our American principle that all are entitled to their own views and that Americans’ patriotism or loyalty does not depend on any one political affiliation or voting preference.

“Donald Trump may try all he can to convince voters of the lie that Democrats have somehow abandoned our party’s longstanding and steadfast support for Israel and the Jewish community, but he will fail. Donald Trump and his associates may posit wild theories that somehow the party that has been a welcoming home for the vast majority of American Jews for decades is no longer so, but they cannot fool anybody. Donald Trump may delusionally call himself ‘king of Israel,’ but it is clear that he is no friend to the Jewish community. Our nation’s Jewish community is comprised of smart, discerning, and patriotic citizens who know better than to believe a series of inciting statements and tweets instead of trusting in the long history of Democratic unity against anti-Semitism and in support of Israel and opposing the kind of exclusion and violence that this president incites.”