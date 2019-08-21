Hoyer Statement on the Administration's New Rule to Detain Migrant Children and Families Indefinitely

“Not content to separate families and lock up innocent children, the Trump Administration now wants to throw away the key. Its decision to undermine the Flores Settlement and allow indefinite detention of children is counter to our democratic values, to basic human rights, and to the moral foundations of this country. These children already face serious trauma, and this decision will only exacerbate an already heartbreaking humanitarian crisis of this President’s own making. House Democrats will continue to oppose this Administration’s inhumane treatment of migrants seeking refuge in our country and urge the President to end it now.”