This Labor Day, Save Hundreds of Dollars on the Latest Bosch 36-Inch French Door Refrigerator and More

Bosch 36-Inch French Door Refrigerators (Left: Model Number B36CT80SNB | Right: Model Number B36CL80ENS)

There are tons of deals at Appliances Connection's 2019 Labor Day Sale. Look at what you'll save on a Bosch package featuring their new French door refrigerator

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Appliances Connection 2019 Labor Day Sale approaches, we’re eager to announce amazing savings on the just-released Bosch 36-inch French door refrigerator (Model Numbers B36CT80SN and B36CL80ENS). This new model from their top-tier 800 Series is rich with features. It’s one of the few fridges on the market to have separate compressors and evaporators for the refrigerator and freezer compartments. This makes for ideal cool moist air in the fridge and dry frigid air in the freezer. Eco-Mode uses sensors to adjust internal temperatures so the unit operates as efficiently as possible, contributing to its Energy Star rating. The fridge is also Star K certified and when Sabbath Mode is engaged, opening the various compartment doors will not cause the lights to turn on or automatically activate the compressors. To learn more about the proprietary features of this refrigerator, click here to read a detailed blog post. When you purchase this French door refrigerator, you’ll get $200.00 back via a mail-in rebate. (Link to the rebate is at the end of this article.)

You’ll also have the opportunity to earn a bonus gift card only at the Appliances Connection 2019 Labor Day Sale. If you purchase the new Bosch 36-inch French door refrigerator as part of this 4-piece package, we’ll send you a $150.00 Appliances Connection gift card* This is one of the finest kitchen appliance packages we’ve offered. Along with the refrigerator, you’ll get a 30-inch range that employs the most bleeding-edge cooking technology with its induction cooktop. It also includes the handsome corresponding 30-inch hood that’s capable of extracting smoke and fumes at a furious rate of 600 CFMs. Finally, the package is rounded out by a built-in dishwasher, one of Bosch’s most lauded products.

For a limited time, when you purchase this package, you’ll get a rebate for 15% of the purchase price. The savings don’t end there. During our Labor Day sale, the purchase of four Bosch appliances will earn you an additional $200.00 rebate. To recap, if you purchase the new Bosch 36-inch French door refrigerator, you’ll get $200.00 rebate. If you buy it as part of the aforementioned package, you’ll get 15% off of the purchase price, $400.00 back via a mail-in rebate, -and- a $150.00 Appliances Connection gift card. We’ve said it before, but especially during the Appliances Connection 2019 Labor Day Sale, when you buy more, you’ll save more. Click here to download the rebates

*Please allow 8 - 10 weeks after purchase to receive the gift card.



