Sea Commerce hosts Brazil seminar to share knowledge on Methanol as marine fuel

September event will seek to raise awareness of IMO2020 compliant fuel with local shipowner and operator community

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Commerce Consultants, along with sponsors including the Methanol Institute (MI), Methanex and FedCom and supported by Waterfront Shipping, Marinvest, ABAC and MAN, will hold the next in its series of commercial and technical seminars on Methanol as Marine Fuel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.The Seminar will be held on the 13th of September, 2019 at the JW Marriott, Copacabana, and will be conducted in English with Portuguese translation. Ship owners & operators, ship managers, bunker suppliers, port & terminal operators, inland waterway and offshore vessel operators and regulatory authorities are among the targeted attendees.Featured speakers will include Captain Saleem Alavi of Sea Commerce, Kjeld Aabo of MAN, Captain Fernando Gomes Coordinator, MEPC Brazilian IMO Executive Secretariat, Jason Chesko of Methanex, Luiz Resano of ABAC Brazil, and Lawrence Navin of Methanol Institute.The seminar will cover a wide variety of topics, including Methanol's potential to address Tier III NOx regulation compliance in addition to its ability to provide IMO2020 SOx compliance.Looking further ahead the seminar will discuss the potential of renewable Methanol to enable the shipping industry to comply with IMO CO2 emission reduction targets in 2030 and 2050.Information on the global availability of Methanol as a marine fuel together with technical and operational challenges will be considered.The seminar will also include an economic comparison between Methanol and other alternative fuels.While the seminar is free of charge, registration is limited due to seating capacity. For more information and to register for the seminar, please visit “ seminar.seacommerce.co ” OR alternately ”info@seacommerce.co”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.