London's Seveni Bar & Restaurant 柒味 Celebrates Successful Interior Renovation

Seveni Bar & Restaurant 柒味 is Kennington’s favourite spot for unique, delicious Chinese food. Now their superior interior design matches their amazing menu

KENNINGTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to creative and amazing Chinese food, Seveni Bar and Restaurant 柒味 has built a remarkable reputation with more-than-happy guests. In exciting news, the restaurant recently underwent a complete interior renovation with a mission to take the décor to the next level. By all accounts this has been a success, winning praise from reviewers.“We saw an opportunity to deliver an experience where our interior came up to the level of our culinary fare,” commented a spokesperson from Seveni Bar and Restaurant 柒味. “The results have exceeded our very high expectations.”Entering the restaurant gives you an authentic Chines feel and the table options include the choice of having a charcoal style BBQ or an old Beijing hot pot which is great for both couples and medium to large-sized groups.Seveni Bar and Restaurant 柒味 feature different styles of Chinese food highlighted by traditional Chinese Food, Dongbei BBQ (Charcoal) Specialty, Old Beijing Copper Hot Pot and Table BBQ (Charcoal) Specialty. Every effort is made to deliver the best culinary experience possible pared with the first-class service.Seveni Bar and Restaurant 柒味 is a restaurant in Kennington - 82 Kennington Road, London SE11 6NL.The local community, as well as visitors to London, are encouraged to make a reservation and come to experience Seveni Bar and Restaurant, with their stunning new dining area first-hand.For more information be sure to visit https://www.seveni.co.uk or call 020 3795 9921.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.