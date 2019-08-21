D2L AND FL WORLDWIDE CREATE NEW PARTNERSHIP FOR MASTERY LEARNING

Two Learning Leaders Will Work Together to Give Best-In-Class Support

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that it is entering into a strategic partnership with FL Worldwide, which offers master classes and certifications in flipped and mastery Learning to K12, higher education and corporate trainers around the globe.

D2L has selected FL Worldwide as the preferred provider of mastery learning and flipped learning professional development for the Brightspace community. The partnership supports D2L’s new mastery enhancements to the Brightspace LMS.

“We are delighted to join with D2L to provide the kind of 360-degere training and support required for world-class mastery learning,” said Jon Bergmann, co-founder of FL Worldwide. We find the Brightspace LMS uniquely well-suited for mastery learning and we are pleased to help schools learn how to achieve the full promise of marrying the right technology with powerful pedagogy.”

FL Worldwide offers self-paced courses in English, Spanish and Chinese — online and on-demand. Its industry-leading certification programs are based on the Academy of Active Learning Arts and Sciences global standards, developed by 100 delegates from 49 countries. FL Worldwide’s courses and certifications are distinguished by its master class model. Each course brings in 20 to 30 of the world’s most experienced practitioners to present the principles of mastery and flipped learning.

Under the strategic partnership, D2L users worldwide will be able to access basic and advanced training in mastery learning and flipped learning at D2L’s Learnstore in addition to technical training already offered by D2L.

“We’re pleased and thrilled to be working with FL Worldwide to deliver an even better learning experience to more people in more places than ever before,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “As partners in education — and by unlocking the full potential of the new mastery enhancements in Brightspace — we will be changing the way the world learns, together.”

As part of the back-to-school partnership with D2L, FL Worldwide is offering 100 free scholarships to teachers starting their first year in the classroom. Schools who are also going back to school with Brightspace this year are also eligible for scholarships. Teachers and schools can visit www.flglobal.org/d2l for more information on the eligibility criteria and to apply online for the scholarship.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible, and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners . Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics .

D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more, visit the Enterprise page on our website.

ABOUT FL WORLDWIDE

FL Worldwide was started to support the rapidly expanding adoption of blended learning, flipped learning, competency-based learning, and mastery learning around the world. FL Worldwide aims to fill the growing global need for collaboration across borders in three domains: research curation and distribution, evolving best practices, and technology selection and implementation. Visit FLglobal.org to learn more or apply for the D2L scholarship.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@d2l.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2019 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.