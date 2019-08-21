Network Monitoring Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Network Monitoring Market Size study, Bandwidth, Technology, End-user Industry and Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global network monitoring market is valued approximately USD 1.80 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.90 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Network monitoring solutions helps to assist in managing and monitoring the flow of traffic and examining it for any abnormalities that can affect the network availability, performance and security. Further, advancement in technology has led to an enhanced adoption of connected devices, voice over internet Protocol (VOIP) and cloud due to which the traffic on the network has increased tremendously, slowing down the overall network functioning speed. As a result, the need for network monitoring is observed thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, availability of free network traffic tools such as Cacti and Nagios Core impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4346201-global-network-monitoring-market-size-study-by-offering

The regional analysis of global network monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of new data center technologies and increasing IT capacity requirements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing penetration of internet and growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises are contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific.

Market player included in this report are:

Gigamon

IBM

Ixia

Viavi

Apcon

Garland Technology

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cisco

Broadcom

Big Switch Networks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Network Tap

Data Monitoring Switch

By Bandwidth:

1 & 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

By Technology:

Ethernet

Fiber Optic

Infiband

By End-user Industry:

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Network Monitoring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4346201-global-network-monitoring-market-size-study-by-offering



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.