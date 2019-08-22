Global Container Houses Market To Reach A Value Of $61 Billion By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Container Houses Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The Global Container Houses Market Was Valued At About $47.68 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $61.34 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.5% Through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global container houses market was valued at about $47.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $61.34 billion at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2022. North America is the largest market for container houses with a 39% share in the market.

The container houses market consists of sales of houses developed using shipping containers. Container house manufacturers utilize shipping containers to construct sustainable and affordable high-quality houses. These houses are considered environment friendly homes as these homes are made from used containers, which reduces the use of metal.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Container Houses Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2504&type=smp

The space constraint issues and resulting rise in housing prices in most of the major cities across the world is driving the growth in the container houses market. Container houses make use of the old shipping containers to build their houses and require very less space compared to conventional houses, thus saving space. According to Discover containers, every time a 40 foot container is recycled and reused to construct a house close to 3500 kilograms of steel can be used again, which would otherwise be melted down. Moreover people in urban areas are opting for container houses in order to afford a cheaper living, as container houses costs less compared to tradition houses. In 2018, the affordable housing program in Alberta receiver a funding of $10 million from the US federal government. The program is aimed at using repurposed shipping containers to build houses. The container houses market is expected to benefit from increasing space constraints and housing prices during the forecast period.

Read More On The Report For The Global Container Houses Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/container-houses-global-market-report

High possibility of corrosion is restraining the growth of the market for container houses. The life span of the container house is highly dependent on the climate in which the shipping container is located. Container houses corrode faster in coastal areas due to a large amount of salt in the air. For instance, according to the Confoot report of 2018, the average lifespan of a heavily used container house is close to 10-15 years if high maintenance is applied. For container houses that are not used as often can last up to 25 years, after which, it can no longer be used. This dependence of container houses on climatic factors and high vulnerability to corrosion is restraining the growth of the market.

Companies in the container houses market are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) into manufacturing of container houses, in order to develop better designs for the houses. AI can be used in detecting and resolving any constructional issues before starting the manufacturing process. AI is an essential sketch platform that helps in generating many innovative layouts or designs. This helps companies to reduce the manufacturing cost and time and improve constructional safety. With the use of artificial intelligence, customers can also accurately correlate the size of the area to the number of goods or appliances that will fit in that respective area.

Major players in the container houses market include Giant Containers, SG Blocks, Inc., Gaint Containers, Anderco Pte Ltd. and Container Homes USA.

Container Houses Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides container houses market overviews, analyzes and forecasts container houses market size and growth for the global container houses market, container houses market share, container houses market players, container houses market size, container houses market segments and geographies, container houses market trends, container houses market drivers and container houses market restraints, container houses market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The container houses market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Container Houses Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global container houses market

Data Segmentations: container houses market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Container Houses Market Organizations Covered: Giant Containers, SG Blocks, Inc., Gaint Containers, Anderco Pte Ltd. and Container Homes USA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, container houses market customer information, container houses market product/service analysis – product examples, container houses market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global container houses market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Container Houses Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the container houses market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Container Houses Sector: The report reveals where the global container houses industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Container Houses Global Market Report 2019:

Global Household Furniture Market By Segment (Wood Furniture, Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture), By Company (IKEA Holding B.V, Ashley Furniture Industries, La-Z-Boy Incorporated Country) And By Trends – Global Forecast To 2023

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing Global Market Report 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.